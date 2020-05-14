Chhatrapati Sambhaji Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Sambhaji Photos, Messages and Greetings to Send on The Birth Anniversary of Maratha Ruler

Sambhaji Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

If you are an ardent follower of the Maratha history, today marks the significant day of celebration of Sambhaji Jayanti. It is the birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Marathi Empire. Son of great warrior Shivaji, Sambhaji Maharaj ruled the kingdom for over 9 years. The birth anniversary of this great ruler is marked with much enthusiasm by followers. On this day, they exchange greetings and praiseworthy messages of Sambhaji to pass on their wishes of Sambhaji Jayanti. Since he was the ruler of Marathi kingdom, people specifically look for messages and wishes in Marathi language. If you too are looking for same, then we had got you a nice collection of Sambhaji Maharaj messages in Marathi, with photos and quotes. You can download them for free and send everyone.

Sambhaji was the eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj so he was the successor of the kingdom. During his rule, he saw the ongoing wars between the Maratha kingdom and Mughal Empire. He also began military campaigns against neighboring states such as the powers of the Siddis, Mysore and the Portuguese in Goa. Other than a ruler, he was also a great writer. There are several books by Sambhaji, one of the most notable is Budhbhushanam in Sanskrit. In honour of the great Maratha leader, check out our collection of Sambhaji Jayanti wishes, messages and greetings in Marathi.

Sambhaji Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Sinhachi Chaal, Garudachi Nazar, Striyancha Aadar,

Shatrunche Mardan, Ase Asave Mavlyanche Vartan. Jay Sambhaji!

Sambhaji Jayanti messages and wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Jagnare Te Mavle Hote, Jagavnara to Maharashtra Hota,

Pan Kutumbala Visrun, Jante Kade Mayene Haat Firavnara

to Apla Sambhaji Hota! Jay Sambhajia.

Sambhaji Jayanti wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Jay Shivaji, Jay Sambhaji! Sambhaji Raje Yanchya Jayanti Chya Tumhala Sarvanna Khup Shubheccha.

Sambhaji Jayanti greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Vel Aala Tar Pran Deu, Pan Swabhiman Amcha Zukat Nahi,

Sahyadri Putra Amhi Ugach Kunachya Vatela Jat Nahi, Aalch Jar Koni Adava, Ubha Chirlyashivay Sodat Nahi. Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti!

All of these images and messages are for free download and you can use them to send your greetings via WhatsApp, Facebook or even other social mediums. Let us remember the great struggles and tales of bravery by Sambhaji Maharaj on this day. Wishing you all Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti!