May 14, 2025, Special Days: May 14, 2025, begins with the celebration of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti, honouring the birth of the valiant Maratha warrior king known for his unwavering courage and sacrifice in protecting his kingdom and faith. The day is also marked by a range of unique observances across the globe. In the United States, National Buttermilk Biscuit Day delights food lovers, while International Chihuahua Appreciation Day celebrates the charm of this tiny dog breed. National Decency Day encourages kindness and respect, and National Night Shift Workers Day recognises the dedication of those who work through the night. Online Romance Day reflects on digital-age relationships, National Receptionists’ Day appreciates the vital role of receptionists in every organisation, and Root Canal Appreciation Day brings attention to a crucial yet often misunderstood dental procedure. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 14, 2025 (Wednesday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 14, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:04 am on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (IST)

6:04 am on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:05 pm on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (14 May 1657 - 11 March 1689) Manushi Chhillar Mark Zuckerberg Cate Blanchett Rob Gronkowski George Lucas Martin Garrix Sachin Khedekar Bob Woolmer (14 May 1948 – 18 March 2007) Kristina Mladenovic Dejana Radanović Marquinhos Aaron Ramsdale Rose Lavelle Rúben Dias

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 14

Frank Sinatra Death Anniversary: 14 May 1998 (age 82 years), California, United States Rita Hayworth Death Anniversary: 14 May 1987 (age 68 years), Manhattan, New York, United States

