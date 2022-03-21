Shivaji Jayanti is the commemoration of the birth of the great warrior king - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born in 1960 to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near the city of Junnar in Pune district, Maharashtra, Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation for the Maratha foundation and is one of the most revered and celebrated leaders in India. Shivaji Jayanti marks Shivaji’s birth according to the Hindu Samvat Calendar. Shivaji Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on March 21. As we prepare for this important observance, here is everything you need to know about Shivaji Jayanti 2022, the significance of Shivaji Jayanti, and the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to India. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Images With Marathi Quotes: Shiv Jayanti Banners and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Birth Anniversary of First Maratha Ruler As per Hindu Samvat Calendar.

When Is Shivaji Jayanti 2022?

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on various different dates, depending on the calendar that one follows. Some people celebrate Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti on February 19 - the day of Shivaji’s birth according to the Gregorian calendar. However, according to the tithi of Chhatrapati Maharaj’s birth in 1630, Shivaji Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on March 21 according to the Hindu Samvat Calendar. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 in Maharashtra: Know Valuable Life Lessons and Little-Known Facts About Shivaji Raje Bhosle, the Bravest Maratha Warrior King.

392nd Birth Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji

March 21 marks the 392nd Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to the history books, Shivaji Maharaj was born on the Krishna Paksha Tritiya in the Hindu month of Phalgun. The Tritiya Tithi Begins will begin at 10:06 on Mar 20, 2022, and go on till 08:20 on Mar 21, 2022. Since the sunrise in the Tritiya tithi will occur on March 21, this will be celebrated as the 392nd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The celebration of Shivaji Jayanti is usually filled with various grand processions across Maharashtra. Followers of Shivaji Maharaj also decorate his statues across the state and shower them with flowers and garlands. It is interesting to note that the birthdate of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also debated for a very long time. However, February 19 became the more widely accepted date of birth for Shivaji Maharaj and is now used to calculate the date of Shivaji Jayanti according to the Hindu Samvat Calendar. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2022!

