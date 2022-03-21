Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a festival celebrated in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is observed every year on February 19 as per the Gregorian or English calendar. However, as per the Hindu Samvat Calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 falls on March 21. Here's a collection of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti images, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 wishes, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti greetings, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, SMS, banner in Marathi, quotes and more to celebrate the wonderful day with your loved ones. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort. He was a member of the Bhosle Maratha Clan and was also known as Shivaji Bhosle. He encouraged the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration, instead of Persian which was the norm in these lines. As we celebrate the 392nd birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire, here are WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send as the greetings for the day to one and all.

Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Shivaji empire and the first Chhatrapati. Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is also known as Shiv Jayanti. The day was started by Mahatma Phule. People in Maharashtra celebrate this day with a lot of energy and excitement. As you celebrate this Marathi festival, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of messages that you can download and send the greetings of Shiv Jayanti to all your family and friends.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Images

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Marathi Quotes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Messages in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Banner in Marathi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Greetings

In Maharashtra, a public holiday is observed on this day. In 1870, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule started celebrating this day in Pune. Later, Bal Gangadhar Tilak popularised the contributions of Shivaji and took the tradition of celebrating the day forward. As you continue to take the tradition of celebrating the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj even today, here are greetings for the day that you can download and send to all your relatives. Wishing everyone Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022!

