Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2020: Significance, and History of The Observance Remembering The Great Maratha Warrior

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Photo Credits: File Photo)

It will be the 340th Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi this year. The occasion commemorates the death anniversary of the Shivaji Maharaj. On this day, people celebrate and cherish the life of the great Maratha warrior king. Shivaji left behind an unmatched legacy and is regarded as one of the most revered figures in Indian history. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the life of Shivaji Maharaj. If you are looking for more information about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2020, its date, history, and significance, then you have arrived at the right place. Shiv Jayanti 2020 Date: History and Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary As per Hindu Lunar Calendar.

When is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi celebrated and what is its history?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi is observed on April 3 to commemorate the death anniversary. Shivaji Maharaj breathed his last on April 3, 1680, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad, (present-day Maharashtra). In March 1680, Shivaji fell severely ill and had a fever and dysentery. It is said that it was around April 3-5 (on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti), when Shivaji Maharaj passed away due to prolonged illness. Shivaji’s eldest wife, who was also childless, jumped into the pyre committing Sati. There are conspiracy theories that say it was Shivaji’s 2nd wife Soyarabhai who had poisoned her, trying to make her 10-year-old son Rajaram the next king.

What is the significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi?

The occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi is considered to be very significant for the people of the Maratha community, and people of Maharashtra. On this day, people honour the rich legacy and achievements left behind by Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Maharaj had a bitter-sweet-bitter relationship with the Mughals throughout his lifetime. Shivaji’s warfare skills and political acumen were unmatched. His valour, bravado, and unique ideas helped the Maratha clan a lot during his reign, and after his death as well.

Shivaji Maharaj is also known for his exceptional governance skills, introducing the Astha Pradhan Mandal (Council of Eight Ministers). Shivaji brought a lot of Hindu traditions and court conventions back during his tenure. He also promoted many regional languages, i.e. Marathi and Sanskrit.

Many programmes and events that are organised by the government of Maharashtra across the state on this day. There are different competitions like essay writing, debates, quizzes etc. which take place in educational institutions, where students participate with zeal and enthusiasm. As April 3 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi”, and hope you observe the day celebrating the rich culture and heritage during the times of Shivaji Maharaj.