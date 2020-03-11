Shiv Jayanti 2020 Date: History and Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary As per Hindu Lunar Calendar

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Shivaji Jayanti also is known as Shiv Jayanti is a grand festival in India, especially in Maharashtra to celebrate the birth anniversary of the warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is more than only a celebration. The founder of the Maratha Empire, Shivaji Maharaj, is admired by individuals across the world and his birth anniversary is grandly celebrated. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on two different dates. According to the English calendar, February 19 is marked as the birth anniversary of the Maratha King, Shivaji. Again, as per the Hindu Lunar calendar, Shivaji Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, March 12 to commemorate his birth anniversary. In this article, know the history and significance of Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti, ahead of the significant day.

Shiv Jayanti 2020 Date

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is marked on two different dates. One as per the English calendar on February 19 and the other according to the Hindu Lunar calendar on March 12, which is tomorrow. According to Drikpanchang, the auspicious tithi for Shivaji Jayanti 2020 begins at 3:30 pm on March 11 and ends at 11:58 am on March 12, 2020. Shiv Jayanti 2020 is the 390th birth anniversary of the great Maratha King.

Shivaji Jayanti: History and Significance

Shivaji Bhosale, popularly known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great warrior King of Marathas who established the Maratha Empire. He was born in 1630 near the city of Junnar in Pune district, Maharashtra. The exact date of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth is not known. In 1869, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule discovered the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj and started to observe Shivaji Jayanti. February 19 has been accepted as the birth anniversary of Shivaji Jayanti by the government of Maharashtra. And March 12 is celebrated as Shiv Jayanti as per the Hindu Lunar calendar.

Shivaji Maharaj is famous as one of the fiercest warrior kings of his times. Shiv Jayanti is marked as a wide festive celebration. In several parts of Maharashtra, massive processions are organised with a portrait or idol of Shivaji Maharaj to mark his birth anniversary.