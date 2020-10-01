It’s Children’s Day 2020 in Sri Lanka! Where Universal Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 across the world, different countries have dedicated different dates to celebrate the future generation and work towards their betterment. Sri Lanka celebrates Children’s Day on October 1, which they call in Sinhala as ‘Loka Lama Dinaya.’ As they celebrate the day, people have taken to Twitter to share Happy Children’s Day 2020 wishes, images and messages. This is a great way to observe Children’s Day and raise awareness to protect them. The younger ones are the future of a nation, and they will shape the country towards development. Inspiring Kids Who Are Working Hard to Make the World a Better Place.

Children’s Day was first celebrated on the second Sunday of June in 1856 by Rev. Dr, Charles Leonard, and Pastor of the Universalist Church of the Redeemer in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Eventually, different countries came up with their own dates to observe the day. Children are innocent and mischievous, but they always bring a smile on one’s face. Children’s Day is observed to commemorate the healthy growth and happiness of children. Schools and institutions in Sri Lanka organise various events and activities for the day. In this article, let us check how Twitterati is celebrating Children’s Day 2020 in Sri Lanka with messages, images and wishes.

Children are the gift from the lord; they are a reward from him..... “Children’s children are a crown to the aged, the parents are the pride of their children”....😇. Happy Children’s Day 🖤 #ChildrensDay #protectChildren — Thuvarakaa-துவாரகா🖤 (@Thuvarakaa28) October 1, 2020

Children should be taught of how to be a good human being than how to be rich. A very warm wish for every kid on this very special day!#ChildrensDay #InternationalChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/Sf17IusSEc — Akila lakmal (@lakmal_akila) October 1, 2020

Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 celebrates International Children's Day today! Happy Children's Day👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ! Let us join hands to protect the world of children🙏#ChildrensDay #LKA #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/DPhSW47joh — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) October 1, 2020

Children are precious. All of them deserve equal rights and special attention so that their future is secured. Because of the pandemic, not many events will be held, but the country will surely be celebrating the day virtually. After Sri Lanka, Singapore will celebrate Children’s Day on October 2, 2020.

