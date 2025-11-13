Children's Day is an important celebration that is marked across India. Celebrated on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the commemoration helps people to remember the power and possibility that children across the country hold and remember the noted Indian Prime Minister who always believed in it. On the occasion of Children's Day, there are various special events and observances held across the country, especially in schools and colleges. As we prepare to celebrate Children's Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Children's Day and its importance.

Children's Day 2025 Date, History

Children's Day 2025 will be marked on November 14. The annual observance has been an important day that allows people across the country to celebrate children who have the power to change our future and shape our country into a much better place for themselves. Children’s Day has been marked in India on the birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru since November 14, 1957. This was following the declaration of the date by the government, though November 14 had been celebrated as a national event since 1954.

Significance of Children’s Day

In its essence, Children’s Day allows us to truly celebrate and cherish the young kids in our country. Pandit Nehru was known to be fond of kids. He truly believed that children held the power to shape the future of our country into a flourishing nation. Lovingly called Chacha Nehru by the kids, his affection and appreciation of children was a key reason that people wanted to celebrate his birthday by celebrating kids, like he thrived to teach one and all. On the occasion of Children’s Day, there are various events and functions that are held across scrolls and colleges worldwide. Additionally, several online forums also discuss the power that children hold and encourage them to truly realise their potential using various steps.

It is interesting to note that Children’s Day in India is celebrated a few days prior to the commemoration of Children’s Day worldwide. World Children’s Day is marked on November 20, to promote international unity and raise awareness of children's rights and welfare. The celebration marks the anniversary of the UN's adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. We hope that the celebration of Children’s Day helps you to understand the teachings of Pandit Nehru and push them forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).