Chinese New Year is the most important festival celebrated in China. It is the festival that celebrates the beginning of the new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. It lasts for 15 days and its last day is called Lantern Festival. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over China. Within the Chinese community and in Asian countries influenced by Chinese culture, the festival is also commonly known as the Spring Festival because it traditionally begins with the spring season. It is traditionally celebrated on New Year's Eve, marking the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season and held until the first day of the Lantern Festival. Chinese New Year is associated with many myths and customs. The festival was traditionally a time to honour deities as well as ancestors. Within China, regional customs and traditions regarding the celebration of the New Year vary widely.

New Year's Eve is often thought of as an occasion for Chinese families to gather for the annual reunion dinner. It is also an occasion for every family to clean their house thoroughly to remove any misfortunes and make way for good luck to come. Another custom is to decorate windows and doors with red paper and poems. Poems of good fortune or happiness, wealth and longevity are written on these papers. Other activities include lighting firecrackers and giving money in red paper envelopes. You can celebrate the day with some of the lucky foods that can help you manifest prosperity and wealth. Check out some of the best options:

Fish: Fish, as delicious as it is, this is a traditional Chinese New Year dish that also brings in luck and prosperity. This makes up for a tasty meal on the Chinese New Year dinner menu as well as an amazing food for luck. Chinese people consider it to help bring in wealth and happiness as well. Chinese New Year 2022 Lucky Food: From Spring Rolls to Longevity Noodles, 5 Cuisines To Make During Reunion Dinner For Glad Tidings And Good Fortune.

Dumplings: We all know that dumplings are the tastiest and this delicious food item has a history of more than 1,800 years. It is said that dumplings are a traditionally eaten food item are a classic lucky food for Lunar New Year, and a traditional dish eaten on Chinese New Year's Eve, widely popular in China, especially in North China.

Glutinous Rice Cake: Glutinous rice is anyway loved by the Chinese people and they also consider Glutinous Rice Cake as a lucky food eaten on Chinese New Year's Eve. This sweet food is said to bring prosperity and take you high in life.

Noodles: Noodles that are long and thick signify a long and healthy life. Noodles are also called longevity noodles and are a delicious addition to the HNY menu.

According to Chinese astrology, the zodiac of the New Year is based on 12 animals. It includes Horse, Dragon, Goat, Rooster, Monkey, Dog, Pig, Tiger, Ox, Rat, Snake and Rabbit. Every year for whichever animal is dedicated, its pictures are put up all over the country. It is believed that it is auspicious to do this or to gift that animal to someone.

