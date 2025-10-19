Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated with great devotion and joy across India. The festival marks the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This year, Choti Diwali 2025 or Narak Chaturdashi 2025 falls on Monday, October 20, 2025. Celebrated a day before the grand festival of Diwali, Choti Diwali holds immense cultural and spiritual importance.

As Choti Diwali 2025 nears, we have compiled a list of Choti Diwali 2025 wishes, Happy Choti Diwali 2025 greetings, Choti Diwali 2025 Facebook status, Choti Diwali photos and HD wallpapers that you can download for free and share with your family and friends. You can also share these Choti Diwali 2025 images as Happy Choti Diwali 2025 pics, Choti Diwali SMS and celebrate the joyous occasion. Choti Diwali HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Diwali Greetings, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Celebrate Narak Chaturdashi.

Choti Diwali 2025 Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Choti Diwali, May Your Heart and Home Be Filled With Light, Love, and Laughter. Happy Choti Diwali!

Choti Diwali 2025 Message Reads: May the Divine Glow of Diyas Guide You to Success and Happiness. Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Sparkling Choti Diwali!

Choti Diwali 2025 Message Reads: This Choti Diwali, May Your Worries Burn Away With the Crackers, and Your Happiness Multiply With Every Diya Lit.

Choti Diwali 2025 Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on Choti Diwali! May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Health, Wealth, and Endless Joy.

Choti Diwali 2025 Message Reads: May This Choti Diwali Fill Your Life With Joy, Peace, and Endless Prosperity. Wishing You a Bright and Blissful Celebration!

Choti Diwali 2025 Message Reads: On This Choti Diwali, Let’s Celebrate the Triumph of Light Over Darkness and Spread Love Everywhere. Wishing You Happiness and Harmony Always!

Choti Diwali marks the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. As per popular legends, Narakasura terrorised the heavens and was defeated by Lord Krishna. One of the important rituals on the day of Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is the Abhyang Snan. This sacred bath is considered as the most significant and auspicious one in Hindu tradition. It is believed that people who do Abhyang Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak. During the Abhyang Snan, sesame oil should be used for Ubtan.

On this joyous occasion, homes are adorned with earthen lamps, colourful rangolis, and festive decorations to welcome positive energy and prosperity. Families come together to share sweets, exchange greetings, and prepare for the main Diwali celebrations that follow.

