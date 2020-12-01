The final month of the year is all about the festive season and chilled weather. It reminds us that Christmas is near. With so many things that we all have been through this year, Christmas will surely be low-key, but even more effective. As the festive season is nearing, the First Family in the United States of America unveiled the most-awaited Christmas 2020 decorations at the White House. First Lady Melania Trump gave viewers a virtual tour of the lavish Christmas decoration for the festive season, with ‘America the Beautiful’ as a theme. Pictures and videos of Christmas 2020 decoration at the White House are everywhere on social media, ringing in the festive cheer.

Christmas decorations at the White House, is one of the most-awaited revelations. Every year, the US First Lady will unveil the X-Mas trees, and mind-blowing decorations ahead of the main event. Melania has shared pictures and videos of her final White House Christmas display as she paid tribute to the ‘land we are proud to call home.” The photos and videos were shared on the official FLOTUS Twitter account. Trees were lining the halls, while in one room, a toy train can be seen making its way around a table, bearing the message, ‘America the beautiful.’

Like every year, the decorations surpassed the previous ones, and it surely gave us all the early Christmas vibe. She revealed the inspiration for this year’s Christmas theme, tweeting, “During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share 'America the Beautiful' and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas.” She put on a stylish display for the festive occasion, donning a gold lame shirt, a black high-waisted pencil skirt and stiletto heels to walk among the beautifully adorned trees, showing off the crafts made by children from across 50 states.

Watch Virtual Tour

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

Christmas At the White House!

Lavish Decoration!

The White House Christmas decorations themed “America the Beautiful” are seen in the East Room during a press tour at the White House pic.twitter.com/1fZIhypTMc — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 30, 2020

Volunteers And Their Efforts!

This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the @WhiteHouse for the holiday season. Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House! #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/k1VAqCpCgk — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2020

The White House Christmas decoration is a treat to the eyes. Ahead of the main event on December 25, the First Lady would reveal the decorations, with a theme attached to it. The COVID-19 pandemic will force the Christmas 2020 celebration to be a low-key event, like others throughout the year; the festival will continue to be special and full of merriment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).