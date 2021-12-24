Come Christmas season, we all put on our Santa hats and celebrate the essence of giving all over again. From White Elephant to Secret Santa, the Christmas Party games and fun gift-giving activities are in full swing. And with it comes the much-asked question - what are some quick and valuable secret Santa gifts on a tight budget? Well, while the options on the internet may seem endless, here are some trusted Secret Santa Gifts under Rs 500 that you can get. Santa Tracker For Christmas 2021 is Live Now, Here’s How You Can Track Santa Claus Online With Google & NORAD’s Tracker.

1. Hot Chocolate

You can never go wrong with chocolates. And come the cozy and chilly season of Christmas, the importance of good hot chocolate is better understood than ever before. Splurge on some fancy hot chocolate kits that are bound to be a gift of warmth and all the happy hormones, or simply share away your own secret hot chocolate recipe with all the required ingredients! But when we say hot chocolate is the gift that everyone will love, it is no exaggeration.

2. Candles

While having a fireplace may not be feasible for most people in many cities, the idea of a fireplace is always awe-inspiring. And so gifting a nicely scented candle that captures the smell of Christmas (from cookies and candied apple to smoky wood ash) is the way to go.

3. Diaries or planners

The past few years have made many of us take planning our lives more seriously. And to spread this message forward or simply help someone who loves stationery, you can invest in a nice-looking diary that will put a smile on their face. Pro Tip - pay attention to the GSM count of the page as much as you do the cover's design if you want them to remember your secret Santa gift!

4. Skincare

Unfortunately, Christmas also brings along the skin woes of winter. So gifting some skincare is always a safe bet. Whether you go for some lip masks and hydrating face masks or fun-sized lotions from your favourite luxe brands, there are a lot of options that you can pick from in under 500!

5. Christmas Cookies

The last gift option is probably the easiest. Every bakery in town is sure to be filled with the cutest-looking Christmas cookies and cakes. Pick any of them that you love, add a personalized note on what the Christmas treat means to you and have a delicious Secret Santa Gift, which also holds a lot of meaning!

We hope that these last-minute Christmas gift ideas help you to make the most of this holiday season. Happy Christmas!

