The season of merriment and happiness is here. Christmas is in the air and while gifts, fairy-lights, baked deliciousness, and Santa's cheer all take over our lives, we still need the joy of Christmas songs and jingles to lift the festive spirits. And as we prepare for our Christmas 2021 parties, revisiting our favorite Xmas songs seems like the way to go.

Even as we have finally reached Christmas day, many are still in disbelief that this roller coaster of a year has come to an end. And well, there is no better way to bring them up to speed with current times than with the help of Christmas tunes! So as we prepare to celebrate Christmas 2021, here are some Christmas classics as well as new Christmas songs that you can tune into! Feliz Navidad Song With Lyrics for Christmas 2021: Celebrate Xmas Day Listening to Spanish Christmas Carol Popular Across the World!

1. Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran & Elton John

This new release gives us a new and upbeat Christmas number after a very long time! From the young and vibrant vocals of Ed Sheeran to the sheer energy in Elton John’s performance, there is a lot that works for this Christmas Song, and at the end of the day what better way to say Merry Christmas!

2. All I Want For Christmas - Mariah Carrey

You cannot talk about Christmas music without talking about Mariah Carrey. And while there are numerous hits by this wonderful singer that has our heart. This classic always wins the mantle!

3. Last Christmas - WHAM!

Whether you listened to Taylor Swift’s version, Ariana Grande’s upbeat rendition, or marvel over the classic release by WHAM! Last Christmas is the song of the season for those lost in memories. The song will take you through your highs and lows and give you all the feels this holiday season! Christmas Carols 2021: Make Your Festival a Bit Melodious With These Lovely Songs and Hymns for Xmas Day!

4. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble

Another classic for this season, this song by Michael Buble has been the Christmas anthem for years now. And well, why should Xmas 2021 be any different!

5. That’s Christmas To Me - Pentatonix

If you have not spent your Christmas listening to all the fun and festive albums by Pentatonix, have you even enjoyed the Christmas Spirit? While there are multiple songs from this band that embody Christmas and its holiday cheer, That’s Christmas To Me has its own space and is sure to bring a nostalgic smile to your face.

Christmas Playlist

And if all these songs seem too little for your Christmas party, this refreshed playlist and its likes are here to your rescue! We hope that these songs manage to bring the magic of Christmas and holidays back into your life. Merry Christmas 2021!

