Constitution Day is observed in India annually on November 26. The day is also known as Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day. The history of this day dates back to 1949 when the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India on November 26. It came into force on January 26, 1950. Constitution Day aims to bring awareness about the importance of the Constitution. It was in 2015 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked November 26 as the Constitution Day of India. People on this day share Constitution Day 2022 inspirational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar as wishes, greetings, sayings, images and HD wallpapers. Constitution Day 2022 in India Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day and How the Indian Samvidhan Divas Is Observed.

Dr BR Ambedkar is remembered for his vision in drafting the Constitution of India. BR Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee, is considered to be the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He is also called the Father of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution of India was drafted by the members of the Constituent Assembly. It is believed that Ambedkar studied the Constitutions of over 60 countries before drafting the Constitution of India. Here are Constitution Day 2022 inspirational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar that you can share as wishes, greetings, sayings, images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know.

Inspirational Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2022 in India Quotes by BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Constitution Is Not a Mere Lawyer’s Document, It Is a Vehicle of Life, and Its Spirit Is Always the Spirit of Age. – Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First To Burn It. – Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Quotes by BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: So Long as You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You.

– Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Sayings by BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Great Man Is Different From an Eminent One in That He Is Ready To Be a Servant of Society. – Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Messages by BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Democracy Is Not Merely a Form of Government…It Is Essentially an Attitude of Respect and Reverence Towards Fellowmen. – Dr B.R. Ambedkar

As per historical records, the drafting committee appointed Ambedkar as its chairman and six other members. The members of the Constituent Assembly signed two hand-written copies of the document (Hindi and English) on January 24, 1950. On November 26, 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Assembly. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution was enforced.

