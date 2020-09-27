Daughters’ Day 2020 Songs: Daughter’s Day is around the corner, and people, especially daughters, are all excited to celebrate this annual affair. Daughters’ Day in India is observed on the 4th Sunday of the September month. The day celebrates God’s greatest gift, i.e. daughter, and commemorates the different roles she goes on to play in her life. The atmosphere is ecstatic, and people celebrate amidst grandeur festivities. There are a lot of songs one can hear on this Daughter’s Day to mark the celebrations. From ‘Babul Ki Duwayien’, to ‘Laadki’, to ‘Papa Ki Pari’, we at LatestLY bring you the list of popular Daughter’s Day 2020 songs from Bollywood, which you will love to hear time and again. Daughter’s Day 2020 Songs: From ‘Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re,’ to ‘Dilbaro,’ 7 Popular Bollywood Songs on Daughters You Will Love to Hear Time and Again!

1. Daughter’s Day Song #1: Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re Film: Heyy Babyy

The song ‘Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re’ from the movie Heyy Babyy is one of the cutest songs you can hear today. Sung by Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam, the song shows how warm-hearted fathers are for their daughters.

2. Daughters’ Day Song #2: Babul Ki Duwayien Film: Neelkamal

The song ‘Babul Ki Duwayein’ is one of the most iconic songs of all times. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, and filmed on Waheeda Rehman and Balraj Sahni, the song has become synonymous to Indian weddings. It’s soft, painful, and the lyrics carry a deep emotion. When is National Son's Day 2020? Know Date and Significance Dedicated to Honour the Boy Child in Your Family!

3. Daughter’s Day Song #3: Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari Film: Kabhi Kabhie

The song ‘Babul Ki Duwayein’ is one of the most iconic songs of all times. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, and filmed on Waheeda Rehman and Balraj Sahni, the song has become synonymous to Indian weddings. It’s soft, painful, and the lyrics carry a deep emotion.

4. Daughter’s Day Song #3: Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari Film: Kabhi Kabhie

The depiction of a father-daughter relation in the song ‘Dilbaro’, from the movie Raazi, is very relatable and touchy. Filmed on Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the lyrics and the cinematography of this emotional song will leave you in tears.

5. Daughter’s Day Song #5: Juhi Ki Kali Meri Laadli Film: Dil Ek Mandir

Who says the classic black-and-white songs are out of fashion? The song, ‘Juhi Ki Kali Meri Laadli’, is one of the most endearing songs you will ever see. Sung by Suman Kalyanpur, the yesteryear hit song shows how a daughter is the centre-figure in a family.

6. Daughter’s Day Song #6: Laadki | Album: Coke Studio (MTV S:4)

The song ‘Laadki’ is one of the most soulful songs you will ever listen. The lyrics of this MTV Coke Studio will surely leave you teary-eyed and will make you hear it on loop. Sung by various singers, the track will melt your heart like never before.

7. Daughters’ Day Song #7: Papa Ki Pari Film: Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Here’s a peppy number for all the ‘Dad’s Little Angels’ out there. The song shows how much love and a strong bond does a father-daughter relationship has. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, and filmed on Kareena Kapoor, this song will spread a smile on your face.

Like it or not, a majority of daughters in India have to undergo a lot of troubles as compared to their male counterparts. However, it’s a good sign that the trend is changing. Daughters are loved, cared, treated equally, and given as many opportunities as the son in the family. Nonetheless, the debate is unending. Nevertheless, as the date of Daughters’ Day 2020, i.e. September 27 nears, here’s a big shout out to the shining daughters out there!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).