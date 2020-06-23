The International Day of the seafarer is observed on June 25 every year. The observance celebrates seafarers who work tirelessly in the sea around the year often in difficult conditions. International Maritime Organisation (IMO) tells people to highlight the work of seafarers as play the vital role of transporting goods around the world which includes our items of daily use. As we celebrate Day of the Seafarer 2020, let's take time to thank their efforts for toiling during COVID-19 pandemic ensuring the circulation of necessities does not stop. We bring to you a list of beautiful thank you notes and HD images to send these amazing people who are on the frontline during these tough times. Thank You Messages For Frontline Warriors: Motivational Quotes, HD Images, GIFS and Notes of Gratitude to Send to COVID-19 Health Workers, Doctors and Nurses.

The Day of the Seafarer campaign encourages everyone to treat seafarers with respect and dignity. You can raise awareness of their work and thank them for their contribution by sending these 'Thank You Cards'. Along with sending these cards, you can attach a personal note expressing your gratitude to the people who are working for our benefits. Thank You Cards For Doctors and Coronavirus Helpers: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, Positive Quotes of Gratitude to Send Out to All COVID 19 Warriors.

Thank You Notes for Seafarers (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Thank You for Fighting the Toughest Seas. Happy Day of the Seafarer 2020!

Thank You Notes for Seafarer (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Seafarers Are Key Workers. Thank You for All Your Efforts!

Message to send on Day of the Seafarer 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Thank You for Your Contribution to Making This Lockdown Better for Us. Happy Day of the Seafarer!

Thank You messages for Seafarer (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Thank You for Being on the Front Line During These Tough Times.

Greetings to send seafarer (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Your Work and Dedication Is Much Appreciated. Happy Day of the Seafarer 2020!

This year, the annual Day of the Seafarer (DotS) will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim highlights the unique and essential work of seafarers. He said, "Just like other key workers, seafarers are on the front line in this global fight. They deserve our thanks. But they also need – and deserve – quick and decisive humanitarian action from governments everywhere, not just during the pandemic, but at all times."

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also highlighted the Day of the Seafarer, with a special message saying, "I have made addressing this complex problem a priority in the UN’s action agenda for the coming five years. United Nations agencies, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO), have achieved real progress by working with partners to combat piracy. But we must do more to offer solutions that include security, deterrence and alternative livelihoods. At the same time, we must recognize the outstanding courage of seafarers who continue their work amidst formidable peril."

