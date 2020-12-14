Happy Dhanu Sankranti! Also called as Dhanu Sankraman it is observed on December 15 this year. This day marks the entry of Sun into the Sagittarius sun sign or the Dhanu rashi. It is considered to be a very auspicious day as per Hindu mythology. Dhanu Sankranti is of specially significant in the state of Odisha. This festive occasion is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm here. It is marked with a special puja offered to Lord Jagannath on this day. Let us tell you more about this occasion of Dhanur Mas which is said to start on Makar Sankranti. Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha Likely to Reopen for Devotees Before New Year.

Dhanu Sankranti Date and Shubh Muhurat

Dhanu Sankranti is observed on December 15, 2020. It is marked on the first day of lunar Pousha month. According to the panchang, Dhanu Sankranti Punya Kala is between 3:43 PM to 5:27 PM and Dhanu Sankranti Maha Punya Kala is between 3:43 PM to 5:26 PM.

Dhanu Sankranti Significance and Celebrations

Dhanu Sankranti marks the day when Sun enters the Sagittarius sign. On this day people worship the Sun God. In Odisha, Pousha is celebrated as the month of plenty. It is an after harvest festival, which celebrates the good produce and hard work done on the fields. The celebration is marked for 15 days to a month, until Makar Sankranti.

Lord Jagannath is worshipped too. And a special prasad is prepared on this day, which includes sweetened rice flakes in conical shape to offer the God during the puja ceremony. All family comes together to celebrate this day together. There are plays, musical performances, theatres to depict the acts from Lord Krishna's life. This day is considered auspicious to offer donation, make charity and perform ancestral pujas. Some women even keep a fast on this day to receive good luck and fortune.

