Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 took place on June 23, Tuesday. While there were so many uncertainties, whether the annual Hindu festival will take place or not. But after the Supreme Court's green signal, Rath Yatra took place in the honour of Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Vishnu along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

This festival is known as Rath Jatra, meaning the journey (jatra) of the chariots (ratha). The annual festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra sees the triad being worshipped in the sanctum of the temple at Puri. But with the world gripped with Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, there were doubts that the public procession might not take place this year. However, SC agreed to Rath Yatra but with restrictions. And as soon as the news broke, search engine platforms flooded with keywords in a search for latest Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 images, new Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 photos, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 pictures, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 HD images, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 wishes, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra greetings, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra messages, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra quotes, Jagannath Rath Yatra wishes and more. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Wishes & Beautiful Elephants HD Images: Send Interesting Trivia About Puri Chariot Festival to Family & Friends on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Idol of Lord Balabhadra Being Brought to Chariot by Priests and ‘Sevayats’ for the Rath Yatra From Jagannath Temple in Puri

Odisha: Idol of Lord Balabhadra being brought to chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. pic.twitter.com/EmUbazA63F — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Sudarsan Pattnaik Shared The Sand Art on Rath Yatra

In Puri, the three deities were taken atop the three traditionally decked up wooden chariots -- Nandighosa (for Jagannath), Taladhwaja (for Balabhadra) and Devadalana (for Subhadra). The chariots are pulled to the Gundicha temple in Puri, which is around three km away from the main Jagannath temple. The festival marks the annual journey of the three deities from the 12th century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple. The festival ends after nine days when the deities make their way back to the Jagannath temple. (Inputs from IANS).

