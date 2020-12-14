Dhanu Sankranti is an auspicious occasion celebrated in Odisha on the first day of lunar Pousha month. Special puja is offered to Lord Jagannath and the Sun God. It is on this day that the Sun enters Sagittarius and hence it is named Dhanu Sankranti. Dhanu Sankranti 2020 falls on December 16. Also known as Dhanu Sankraman it is of special importance to people of Odisha. This day is considered auspicious to offer donation and perform ancestral pujas. People wish each other on the occasion by sending wishes and messages. As we observe Dhanu Sankranti 2020, we bring to you Dhanu Sankranti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, HD Images, Instagram Stories, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.

Many musical performances are held on the day in which both children and adults equally participate. The Bargarh town is decorated ina grand way; nearly five kilometres look like a theatre where episodes of Lord Krishna's life is enacted. People offer water and flowers to the Sun God early in the morning. Women, fast on this day for happiness and fortune in their life.

A special prasad prepared on this day includes sweetened rice flakes in a conical shape to offer God during the puja ceremony. On this day, people also involve themselves in sankraman japa, holy water bath and pitru tarpan. Send these thoughtful greetings to wish your loved one on the auspicious festival.

