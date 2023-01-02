Sankranti is an auspicious observance for Hindus across the world. Celebrated once every month, twelve Sankranti come with the beginning of every new year. The most important of them, of course, is Makar Sankranti, celebrated in different ways and by different names in various parts of the country. As we enter New Year 2023, having a list of Sankranti 2023 dates will surely help us. Sankranti celebrations often include observing a stringent fast to appease the almighty. The most important Sankranti, Makar Sankranti 2023, will be celebrated on January 14. And we have curated the complete list of all twelve Sankranti in 2023 to help you begin the new year right. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival Dedicated to the Sun God.
The twelve Sankranti can be divided into four categories: Ayan, Vishuva, Vishnupadi and Shadshitimukhi Sankranti. Each observance of Sankranti is focused around the sun. For example, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara). This is believed to be a very auspicious and special time of the year. Each day of Sankranti comes with a dedicated time called Punya Kaal, which is believed to be extremely auspicious. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.
Complete Sankranti 2023 List
|Date
|Day
|Sankranti 2023 Name
|Sankranti 2023 Punya Kaal
|January 15, 2023
|Sunday
|Makar Sankranti
|06.48 to 18.22
|February 13, 2023
|Monday
|Kumbha Sankranti
|06:47 to 09:57
|March 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Meena Sankranti
|06:47 to 13:13
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Mesha Sankranti
|11:05 to 18:37
|May 15, 2023
|Monday
|Vrishabha Sankranti
|06:04 to 11:58
|June 15, 2023
|Thursday
|Mithuna Sankranti
|18:29 to 18:49
|July 16, 2023
|Sunday
|Karka Sankranti
|12:32 to 18:52
|August 17, 2023
|Thursday
|Simha Sankranti
|07:06 to 13:44
|September 17, 2023
|Sunday
|Kanya Sankranti
|13:43 to 18:25
|October 18, 2023
|Wednesday
|Tula Sankranti
|06:15 to 12:11
|November 17, 2023
|Friday
|Vrischika Sankranti
|06:22 to 12:11
|December 16, 2023
|Saturday
|Dhanu Sankranti
|16:09 to 18:07
We hope that this list helps you to plan your day ahead and add to the festivities of Sankranti. Happy Sankranti!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).