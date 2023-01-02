Sankranti is an auspicious observance for Hindus across the world. Celebrated once every month, twelve Sankranti come with the beginning of every new year. The most important of them, of course, is Makar Sankranti, celebrated in different ways and by different names in various parts of the country. As we enter New Year 2023, having a list of Sankranti 2023 dates will surely help us. Sankranti celebrations often include observing a stringent fast to appease the almighty. The most important Sankranti, Makar Sankranti 2023, will be celebrated on January 14. And we have curated the complete list of all twelve Sankranti in 2023 to help you begin the new year right. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival Dedicated to the Sun God.

The twelve Sankranti can be divided into four categories: Ayan, Vishuva, Vishnupadi and Shadshitimukhi Sankranti. Each observance of Sankranti is focused around the sun. For example, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara). This is believed to be a very auspicious and special time of the year. Each day of Sankranti comes with a dedicated time called Punya Kaal, which is believed to be extremely auspicious. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Complete Sankranti 2023 List

Date Day Sankranti 2023 Name Sankranti 2023 Punya Kaal January 15, 2023 Sunday Makar Sankranti 06.48 to 18.22 February 13, 2023 Monday Kumbha Sankranti 06:47 to 09:57 March 15, 2023 Wednesday Meena Sankranti 06:47 to 13:13 April 14, 2023 Friday Mesha Sankranti 11:05 to 18:37 May 15, 2023 Monday Vrishabha Sankranti 06:04 to 11:58 June 15, 2023 Thursday Mithuna Sankranti 18:29 to 18:49 July 16, 2023 Sunday Karka Sankranti 12:32 to 18:52 August 17, 2023 Thursday Simha Sankranti 07:06 to 13:44 September 17, 2023 Sunday Kanya Sankranti 13:43 to 18:25 October 18, 2023 Wednesday Tula Sankranti 06:15 to 12:11 November 17, 2023 Friday Vrischika Sankranti 06:22 to 12:11 December 16, 2023 Saturday Dhanu Sankranti 16:09 to 18:07

We hope that this list helps you to plan your day ahead and add to the festivities of Sankranti. Happy Sankranti!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).