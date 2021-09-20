World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year. This commemoration gives NGOs and case-related organisations to celebrate these majestic creatures, and raise awareness about the importance of rhinos in our ecosystem, how to care for them and how to support and admire them. World Rhino Day 2021 celebration marks the 10th anniversary of this observance, and there are sure to be various Rhino-related events organised online as well as offline. Sharing Happy World Rhino Day 2021 wishes and messages and talking about the love for these creatures are also bound to be a part of this celebration. As we prepare to commemorate World Rhino Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this celebration.

When is World Rhino Day 2021?

World Rhino Day 2021 falls on September 22. This annual observance is celebrated on September 22 every year. This celebration focuses on raising awareness of the need to preserve and take care of the rhino population in the world. From Funny Sounds to Friendship With Birds, Know Interesting Facts About Giant Rhinoceros.

World Rhino Day 2021 Theme

The theme of World Rhino Day 2021 is understood to be 'Keep The Five Alive' with the five being - Sumatran Rhino, Black Rhino, Greater One-Horned Rhino, Javan Rhino and White Rhino.

How is World Rhino Day Celebrated?

World Rhino Day revolves around recognising and celebrating the five species of rhinoceros that are currently spotted - Sumatran rhino, Greater one-horned rhino, Black rhino, Javan rhino and white rhino. It is important to note that there are 100s of species of rhinos that can be seen in various stages of history. However, most of them have been driven to extinction. Three of the five species, namely Black, Javan and Sumatran rhinos, are also in the endangered category.

All these factors make the celebration of World Rhino Day much more significant. The preservation of all species of flora and fauna is essential in maintaining the ecosystem. World Rhino Day aims to help this cause by initiating conversations on the history, role and importance of rhinos, how we can help them and more. One key reason the rhino population may be attacked is the trade of animal horns and skins in the black market. It is, therefore, crucial to initiate conversations on these subjects and keep the rhinos safe. Here's hoping that this World Rhino Day, you do your bit to keep the rhino population safe and growing.

