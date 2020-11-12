Bali Pratipada is the fourth day of Diwali celebrated in honour of the notional return of the daitya-king Bali to Earth. It falls on Hindu month of Kartika and is the first day of the bright lunar fortnight. Balipratipada 2020 on November 16. Balipratipada celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu in the Vamana Avatar. This same day is celebrated as Padwa in Maharashtra and Gujarati households. On Balipratipada, people make rangoli designs in front of the houses as it is considered auspicious. Ahead of the observance, we bring to you rangoli HD Images and videos following which you can make at your doorstep this festive season. The frameworks of these rangoli designs are made of things which are easily available at home like combs, papercuts, sieve and hangers. Diwali 2020 Rangoli Designs: Simple Traditional Rangoli Patterns to Beautify Your Homes This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

These are easy designs and can be done quickly without consuming a lot of time. Also, these are simple to draw on a festive day and is sure to garner praises for you. Considering it is made of things found at home, it is going to be easy for you. Watch these latest Diwali rangoli designs and it is surely going to help you make beautiful ones for the occasion. Bali Pratipada is also called as Bali Padyami, Padva, Virapratipada or Dyutapratipada. Diwali 2020 Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers: Decorate Your Home With Genda Phool on the Festival of Lights, Watch Easy & Beautiful Floral Rangoli Design Videos.

Easy Diwali Rangoli Design Made With Combs:

Beautiful Rangoli Designs For Diwali Made Using Sieve:

Special Bali Pratipada Rangoli Designs With Hanger:

Bali Pratipada Rangoli Patterns Made of Paper Cups:

Balipratipada is observed by following varyin customs and traditions in different parts of India. The day is also observed as Padwa which symbolises the love between husbands and wives. Meanwhile, you can add colours to your festival with these rangoli patters. Also, don't forget to add your own touch to the rangoli designs. Happy festive season everyone!

