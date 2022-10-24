Diwali is the annual 5-day Hindu festival that is touted to be the most important observance of the year. Diwali 2022 began on October 22 with Dhanteras and will be celebrated till October 26 (Bhau Beej). However, the most important day of this festivity is known as Badi Diwali or Diwali. Lakshmi Puja 2022 will be conducted on this day. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24. To mark this day with family and friends, many people indulge in sharing Happy Diwali 2022 greetings and messages, Diwali 2022 wishes, Happy Diwali Images and Wallpapers, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Diwali 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Shubh Diwali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and SMS on Deepavali.

Diwali celebrations are believed to be an extremely important festival for Hindus across the world. From Diwali Tash Parties to Diwali 2022 Lakshmi Puja, the rituals and traditions of this celebration are widespread. It is interesting to note that the reason behind the celebration of Diwali actually differs in different parts of the country. In North India, Diwali marks the official return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman back to Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Diwali in South India revolves around the observance of Naraka Chaturdashi - the commemoration of the day the Goddess Kali killed the evil demon Narakashura in order to protect the earth. Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes and Nav Varsh Greetings: Share Deepotsav WhatsApp Messages, Shubh Deepavali Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Day.

Irrespective of the reason behind the celebration, Diwali is known as a festival which brings the community together. As we prepare to celebrate Diwali 2022, here are some Happy Diwali 2022 greetings and messages, Diwali 2022 wishes, Happy Diwali Images and Wallpapers, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Diwali 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That the Positive Vibes of Diwali Surround You With Goodness and Happiness. Warm Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Diwali Fill Your Heart With Eternal Joy. May the Festivities of Diwali Brighten Your Life. A Very Happy Diwali to You.

Happy Diwali 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lotus Feet of Maa Laxmi Enter Into Your Home and Fill It With Positivity and Prosperity. Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You.

Diwali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Time of Diwali Is All About Leaving Your Problems and Stress Behind and Celebrating Life With a Big Heart. A Very Happy Diwali to All.

Happy Diwali 2022 GIF (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Extend My Warm Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones. May You Have a Prosperous and High-Spirited Season Full of Festivities.

May this Diwali bring you loads of love, laughter, and lights! Enjoy with your family and friends! We hope that this Diwali fills your life with all love, light and happiness. Happy Diwali 2022!

