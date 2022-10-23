Diwali is a grand festival celebrated over five days in most parts of India and the day of Lakshmi Puja or Badi Diwali, which falls on October 24, is the most important day of the Diwali festival. This day involves plenty of rituals, customs and celebrations and as everyone lights up their houses during this festival, it preaches the message of friendship and togetherness. People ensure that they clean all parts of their houses well in advance and on this day, they adorn them with beautiful Rangolis, diyas, candles and lights. On this festival of lights, we bring to you Happy Diwali 2022 wishes and Nav Varsh greetings, Deepotsav WhatsApp messages and Shubh Deepavali images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with your loved ones. Happy Diwali 2022 Messages: Share Shubh Deepavali Greetings and Wishes, Lakshmi Puja Images and HD Wallpapers With Your Loved Ones This Deepotsav To Celebrate The Festival of Lights.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes and Nav Varsh Greetings

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That the Positive Vibes of Diwali Surround You With Goodness and Happiness. Warm Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Diwali Fill Your Heart With Eternal Joy. May the Festivities of Diwali Brighten Your Life. A Very Happy Diwali to You.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes & Nav Varsh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lotus Feet of Maa Laxmi Enter Into Your Home and Fill It With Positivity and Prosperity. Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You.

Happy Diwali 2022 And Prosperous New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Time of Diwali Is All About Leaving Your Problems and Stress Behind and Celebrating Life With a Big Heart. A Very Happy Diwali to All.

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Extend My Warm Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones. May You Have a Prosperous and High-Spirited Season Full of Festivities.

