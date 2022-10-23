Happy Diwali 2022! Diwali is a major Hindi festival and is also known as the festival of lights. It is celebrated in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in October or November. Diwali 2022 will be observed on Monday, October 24. The festival is widely associated with the Goddess of prosperity, Devi Lakshmi and the God of wisdom and remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha. Diwali is the celebration of Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana in Lanka and after serving years in exile. As you celebrate Diwali 2022, here are Diwali 2022 images and HD wallpapers for download online that you can share with your loved ones as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, GIF images and SMS. Laxmi Puja 2022 Date and Time: When Is Badi Diwali? Know Significance, Tithi, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat and Rituals To Observe This Auspicious Occasion on Diwali Day.

On Diwali, people clean and decorate their homes and workplaces with diyas, flowers and rangoli. They wear the finest clothes and worship the goddess Lakshmi and pray for prosperity and wealth. They light fireworks and take part in the family feasts as they share gifts and sweets with their loved ones. There is a positive and lively atmosphere all around. People send messages and wish their loved ones by saying Happy Diwali! Here are some Happy Diwali 2022 images and HD wallpapers for download online that you can share with your friends and family as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, GIF images and SMS. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

Happy Diwali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Download Online

Happy Deepavali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Wish That All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish That You Find Eternal Happiness in Life. Happy Diwali to You.

Happy Diwali 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Celebrations of Diwali Bring Along Eternal Happiness, Joy, Smile, Success and Peace for You and Your Loved Ones. A Very Happy Diwali to You.

Diwali 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Diwali! May This Festival Infuse You With Positivity and Bless You With Success. Here's Wishing You Good and Happy Times With Your Loved Ones.

Diwali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Joy and Lights of the Diwali Season Fill Your Home With Happiness, Prosperity and Good Fortune That Last Throughout the New Year.

Happy Diwali 2022 GIF (File Image)

Diwali is a five-day festival celebrated twenty days after Dussehra, with Dhanteras marking the first day of the festival when people start cleaning their houses and making rangoli. The second day is Naraka Chaturdashi and the third day is the day of Lakshmi Puja. It is also the darkest night of the traditional month. The fourth day is Govardhan Puja and the five-day Diwali celebration ends on the fifth day with Bhai Dooj. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2022!

