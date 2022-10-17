It's time to wear fine clothes, light up the interior with dazzling diyas and adore the front yard with the vibrant colour of rangoli! It's time to greet everyone with a Happy Diwali! The Festival of Lights is a five-day celebration marked during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika, which falls between mid-October and mid-November. In the English Calendar month, Diwali 2022 will be celebrated by performing worshipping ceremonies of Goddess Lakshmi and partaking in a family feast on Monday, 24 October. The event gives families an excuse to plan a get-together and share the festive spirit of the occasion. We have got you Diwali 2022 Invitation Card Template, Happy Diwali 2022 wishes, Deepavali 2022 greetings, HD wallpapers and messages below to reduce your festival workload. Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs With Flowers: Beautiful Deepavali Rangoli Patterns With Marigold Flowers To Decorate Your Home This Festive Season Tastefully (Watch Videos).

Deepavali starts on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha, Dhanteras and ends with the Bhai Dooj festival on the 17th lunar day of the Shukla Paksha. It is one of the major celebrations for Hindus. The term 'Diwali' gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (Deepa) that folks light outside and around their residence to symbolise the inner lights that shield us from the darkness. Bursting firecrackers, sharing greetings, munching on delectable snacks and preaching the message of friendship and togetherness is the very aim of commemorating the pious occasion. Herein you can download the Diwali 2022 Invitation Cards with lovely quotes and texts written on them to invite your loved ones. Diwali 2022 Office Bay Decoration Ideas: From Lights in a Bottle to Toran, 6 Ways You Can Light Up Your Workspace This Deepavali (View Pics).

Interestingly, you may not know, but Diwali, over the years, has become an event celebrated by many non-Hindu communities. In Jainism, the occasion is marked as Mahavira Nirvana Divas, whereas the Sikh community honours the day that Guru Hargobind Ji, the Sixth Sikh Guru, was freed from imprisonment. Nevertheless, the meaning of Diwali is the same everywhere, which signifies the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

