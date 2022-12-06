Mahaparinirvan Divas is observed every year on December 6 in India to mark the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. He was popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar and passed away on December 6, 1956. Dr BR Ambedkar fought fearlessly for the economic and social rights of Dalits in the country. He was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow and was the 14th and the last child of his parents. He was an economist and an educationist. He is also known as the chief architect of the Indian constitution. As you observe the 66th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, also called Mahaparinirvan Divas, here is a collection of quotes and sayings that you can download and send to everyone you know as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dr BR Ambedkar was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian constitution. He was the law minister of India after independence. To raise his voice against the atrocities on Dalits, he started fortnightly and weekly papers named Excluded India, Mook Nayak and Janta. Ambedkar was the first to make Buddha’s paintings with open eyes worldwide. Here are some quotes and sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar that you can download and send to family and friends as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022 Quotes: BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Messages, Sayings Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary in 2022 Quotes and Sayings

Quote Reads: Humans Are Mortal. So Are Ideas. An Idea Needs Propagation As Much as a Plant Needs Watering. Otherwise, Both Will Wither and Die. ― B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: A Just Society Is That Society in Which Ascending Sense of Reverence and Descending Sense of Contempt Is Dissolved Into the Creation of a Compassionate Society. ― B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. ― B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: So Long as You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You. ― B.R. Ambedkar

Quote Reads: A Bitter Thing Cannot Be Made Sweet. The Taste of Anything Can Be Changed. But Poison Cannot Be Changed Into Nectar. ― B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Quotes and Messages To Share on Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022

He worked tirelessly to incorporate untouchables into mainstream society and uplift their status. He died in his sleep after completing the final manuscript of Buddha and his Dhamma. He was given India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in the year 1990 for his exceptional work towards the country.

