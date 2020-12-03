Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was born on December 3, 1884, was the first President of India. He was the member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and is remembered for his immense contribution to India's independence struggle. A follower of Mahatma Gandhi, Prasad was known to be a political leader of fine acumen. As we observe his 136th birth anniversary, we at LatestLY bring you lesser-known facts of the decorated leader.

Lesser-Known Facts About Dr Rajendra Prasad- India's First President:

Dr Rajendra Prasad was born in Ziradei, Bengal Presidency (present-day Bihar)

Prasad was a brilliant student during schooling days. An examiner, who was impressed with Prasad's vast knowledge, once complimented on his exam sheet saying: "the examinee is better than the examiner".

Dr Rajendra Prasad had a career as a lawyer and a teacher before he entered into politics

Dr Rajendra Prasad is the only President in the Indian history who has served two terms. He won Presidential race in 1952 and 1957.

Dr Rajendra Prasad is a Bharat Ratna awardee

He was very fond of literature and his literary work includes Atmakatha, Satyagraha at Champaran, and At the feet of Mahatma Gandhi among others.

Prasad served as President for 12 years. Post completion of his tenure, he quit the INC and set up guidelines for parliamentarians which are still followed. He died on February 28, 1963. Rajendra Smriti Sangrahalaya in Bihar's Patna is dedicated to him.

