In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm where students honour their teachers and express gratitude for their teachings. The day is celebrated to honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who dedicated work towards education and shaped the minds of the youth across India. Teachers' Day is an annual event and is marked on September 5, which is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day today, take a look at some of the inspiring quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which will motivate you and help you grow. You can also share the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes with your friends and family members on the special day.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the Infinite

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: All our world organizations will prove ineffective if the truth that love is stronger than hate does not inspire them

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Knowledge gives us power, love gives us the fullness

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us

Born on September 5, 1888, Radhakrishnan was a great Indian philosopher and teacher was the second President of the country. The day is a special day for the appreciation of teachers and usually include celebrations to honor them for their special contributions in a particular field area. He was an Indian philosopher, academic, and statesman who served as the first Vice President of India (1952–1962) and the second President of India (1962–1967).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).