Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is believed to be one of the most auspicious days of the five-day-long Durga Puja. It is the eighth day of the Navratri celebrations which are celebrated with great fanfare across the country. Durga puja 2020 began on October 22 and will culminate on October 26. Durga Ashtami 2020 falls on October 24 which is observed with grand festivities in different parts of India. People wish each other by sending Durga Ashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi and HD wallpapers. You can also send Durga Ashtami Hindi wishes, Maa Durga GIFs, Facebook Greetings and WhatsApp Stickers to greet your near ones on the occasion. Durga Puja 2020 Maha Ashtami Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Why Is Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja Observed on This Auspicious Day.

On Maha Ashtami, Mahagauri is worshipped. People also send Durga Ashtami Hindi messages, Subo Ashtami images and wishes, Maha Ashtami wishes in Hindi and Duga greetings. On Maha Ashtami, special prayers and ritualistic practices are held to celebrate the occasion. Nine eastern urns are kept as nine forms of Goddess Durga. The devotees meditate and offer prayers to Goddess Durga. On Maha Ashtami, Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja are held. As we celebrate Maha Ashtami 2020, we bring to you Durga Puja 2020 HD images, wallpaper, WhatsApp Message, GIFs, SMS and Messages to send on the festival. Durga Ashtami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Maha Ashtami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings During Durga Puja.

Maha Ashtami Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mata Ka Kamal Charano Se Meheke Tumahara Ghar Aur Dwar. Khushiyon Aur Umango Se Bhar Jaaye Har Din Har Prahar. Durga Ashtami Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Aasha Hai Ki Durga Ashtami Se Roshan Ho Jaye Aapka Ghar Aur Mann. Mata Ke Ashirvad Se Khil Uthe Aapka Tann Aur Badh Jaye Aapka Dhan. Durga Ashtami Ki Dhero Badhayian.

Maa Durga GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes

Durga Ashtami Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Maa Durga, Maa Aapki Har Monakamana Puri Karein. Durga Ashtami Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

Durga Ashtami 2020 Hindi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Durga Puja Khushiyo Ki Ujalo Ki Maa Durga Ki. Aapki Zindagi Khushiyose Bhari Ho Duniya Ujalo Se Roshan Ho, Ghar Me Maa Durga Ka Aagman Ho.

Durga Ashtami 2020 Hindi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Ki Jyoti Se Noor Milta Hai. Sabke Dilon Ko Surur Milta Hai. Jo Bhi Jata Hai Mata Ke Dwar, Usse Kuch Na Kuch Zaroor Milta Hai. Durga Ashtami Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

How to Download Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used feature, you can use the medium to send festive greetings and wishes. You can download Durga Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

