Durga Ashtami 2020 images and Maha Ashtami HD wallpapers for free download: Durga Ashtami is one of the most important and auspicious days of the ten-day-long Durga Puja festival. Durga Puja 2020 will take place from October 21 to October 26. Durga Puja known by various names such as Pujo, Durgotsav and Durga Mahotsav is one of the most magnificent festivals in Shaktism, a major sect of Hinduism. It honours Goddess Durga, the warrior form of Maa Parvati who is the Mother Goddess in Hinduism. Durga Ashtami is also called Maha Durgashtami and Maha Ashtami. Being a significant celebration, people wish each other with lovely messages and greetings. LatestLY wishes all its readers a very Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 and also presents them with a collection of Durga Ashtami 2020 wishes in Bengali, Durga Ashtami images, Durga Ashtami HD wallpapers, Maa Durga photos, Durga Ashtami greetings, Durga Ashtami messages in English and more to send to their family and friends.

So when is Durga Ashtami 2020? What is Maha Ashtami date this year? Shubho Maha Ashtami kab hai? The answer is right here. Durga Ashtami 2020 will fall on October 24, Saturday. It is the eighth day of Navratri festivals and mostly the third day of Durgotsav. It falls on bright lunar fortnight Ashtami tithi of Ashwin month according to the Hindu calendar. Durga Puja on Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopchar Puja. Sandhi Puja also takes place on the day. It is done at the exact juncture when the Asthami tithi ends, and Navami tithi begins. The last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami is regarded as the Sandhikhan. It is believed, Goddess Chamunda appeared during this period from the forehead of Mother Durga and annihilated Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija, evil demons who sided with buffalo demon Mahishasura in his fight against Maa Durga. Kanya Pujan, Astra Puja (Worshiping Weapons) and Balidan (Animal Sacrifice) also take place on Durga Ashtami. On that note let us bring you the set of latest messages, greetings, images and wishes to ring in Durga Ashtami 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That Goddess Durga Empowers You and Your Family With Name, Fame, Success, and Joy. Happy Durga Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhalo Thaka Valobasha, Valo Mone Kichu Asha, Bedonar Dure Thaka, Sukh-Smriti Fire Dekha, Bandhan Theke Barondala, Subho Maha Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Goddess Durga Enrich Your Life and Fill Your Home and Heart With Happiness and Joy. Wish You on Subho Durga Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mata Ka Kamal Charano Se Meheke Tumahara Ghar Aur Dwar. Khushiyon Aur Umango Se Bhar Jaaye Har Din Har Prahar. Durga Ashtami Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Durga Puja, I Wish That the Festivities Bring Immense Joy and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Durga Puja!

How to Download Durga Ashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

There is a wide range of WhatsApp Stickers that one can download from Play Store and wish near and dear ones on Durga Ashtami. It does not matter whether you are someone from Maharashtra celebrating Navratri or a Bengali enjoying Pujo time, these stickers will be great to wish all your loved ones. HERE is the download link for Durga Ashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish everyone Shubho Maha Ashtami!

