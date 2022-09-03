Durva Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year it will fall on September 3, Saturday. Durva Ashtami is about worshipping Durva grass, which is an important item used in almost all Hindu rituals. It is celebrated with full enthusiasm in West Bengal and other eastern regions of India. It is believed that observing Durva Ashtami with full devotion brings prosperity and peace to one’s life. As you observe Durva Ashtami Puja 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day as WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers and SMS. Durva Ashtami 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About Vrat Rituals, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi for Celebrating the Festival Dedicated to The Sacred Durva Grass.

Durva Ashtami rituals are generally observed by women. They wake up before sunrise and bathe early. They wear new clothes before starting the rituals for the day. They worship the Durva grass with flowers, fruits, rice, incense sticks, curd and other essential puja items. Women perform the puja with full dedication for the long life and prosperity of their children. It is believed that devotees should offer food and clothes to a respected Brahmin on this day to be blessed with endless wealth and good fortune. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day as WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Messages & Wishes

Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Durva Ashtami, Let’s Worship God. Happy Durva Ashtami

Durva Ashtami 2022 Messages & Wishes

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Message Reads: May God Resolve All Your Problems and Bless You With Peace, Joy and Happiness. Happy Durva Ashtami.

Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Messages

Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Messages & Wishes (File Image)

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Message Reads: May God Give You Lots of Blessings on This Durva Ashtami Festival…Happy Dharo Atham.

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Wishes

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Messages & Wishes (File Image)

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Message Reads: On This Dharo Atham Festival, Take the Blessings of God. Happy Durva Ashtami.

Durva Ashtami Puja Messages & Wishes

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 (File Image)

Happy Durva Ashtami Puja 2022 Message Reads: Greetings on Dharo Atham. Warm Wishes to One and All on Durva Ashtami Festival

In Hinduism, Durva grass is a symbol of prosperity. According to legends, it is believed that a few strands of hair that fell from Lord Vishnu’s arm became Durva grass. Also, during Samudra Manthan, when asuras and devas were carrying Amrit, a few drops fell on Durva grass and since then, it has become auspicious and immortal. Wishing everyone a Happy Durva Ashtami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).