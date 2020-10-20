The festive season in India has begun with the celebrations of Navaratri on October 17. The nine-day festival ends with another celebration of Dusshera or the Vijayadashami. This year, Dusshera 2020 will be observed on October 25. Also known as Vijayadashami, this day is symbolic of good over evil emerging from Lord Rama's victory over demon king Ravana. Dusshera celebrations are carried out in much enthusiasm across the country. Although this time the celebrations will be different due to ban on gatherings and no permission of burning Ravana effigies in some states. In this article, let us understand the history and significance of this festive day.

Dusshera 2020 Date

There is a certain confusion among the people regarding the exact dates of Dusshera. While some say it will be on October 25, others are saying it will be marked on October 26. Dussehra is observed on the Dashami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) month of Ashwin. This year it will be marked on October 25 as per the Gregorian calendar. Navratri 2020 Dates & List of Colours PDF Free Download Online: Full Schedule of Navratri And 9 Colours to Wear on Each Day of the Festival Celebrating Goddess Durga.

History and Significance

There are two primary stories about the celebrations of Dusshera, but both of them convey the same message - the victory of good over evil. One of the legends is that Maa Durga, the ten-armed Goddess emerged victorious over the evil demon Mahishasura. No one was able to defeat him as he created havoc over people. Goddess Durga Maa showcased energies of all gods and used deadliest weapon of each God on him to finally slay him. This celebration is marked as Vijayadashami, which is the tenth day of Navratri.

Another popular story behind celebration of Dusshera is from the epic of Ramayana. It is said on the day of Dusshera, Lord Rama proved victorious over Ravana, the king of Lanka. People in Northern and Southern states believe in this story behind the celebration of this festival.

Celebrations of Dusshera 2020

There are various ways of celebrations with differing legends for the festival. In North Indian states, a Ramleela, enactment of Lord Rama's heroic life is held like a play. The story of Ramayana is narrated through the days. On the day of Dusshera, people burn effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran. This Ravan Dahan is a spectacular sight and a highlight of this day. In some parts of the north, processions are held to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Southern Indian states have their own ways of marking this day. Celebrations range from worshipping Durga, lighting up temples and major monuments, to displaying colorful figurines, known as a golu. On the other hand, processions of Durga Maa are held in eastern India and it is a goodbye to the Goddess before her immersion.

This time because of the pandemic all the celebrations will be toned down and people will have to resort to virtual mediums. With restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing protocols, Dussehra 2020 will be different from

