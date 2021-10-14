Dussehra also known as Vijayadashmi, is a popular festival celebrated at the end of Sharad Navratri every year. This year it will be celebrated on 15 October, Friday. To celebrate this important Hindu festival, we bring you a collection of Dussehra 2021 wishes, Happy Vijayadashami greetings, Happy Dussehra images, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Happy Dussehra SMS, quotes, GIF greetings, Ravan Dahan photos, and a lot more to greet your family and friends. Dussehra 2021 Date & Ravan Dahan Time: When Is Vijay Muhurat? Know Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Related to Vijayadashami.

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, Lord Ram won the war against the demon king Ravan. People celebrate Ravan’s defeat by burning his effigy. Messages related to Dussehra and Lord Ram’s victory float on social networks this day. We at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages that you can send to your friends, family and relatives to wish on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Dussehra to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Dussehra, May You Be Showered With Good Health and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Troubles End This Dussehra! Sending You Good Wishes and Peace.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower Blessings on You. Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dussehra Bring You Good Fortune. Wishing You Love and Light.

Dussehra is observed on the tenth day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar, and in the months of September and October as per the Gregorian calendar. With Dussehra starts the preparation of Diwali, the festival of lights.

In India, Vijay Dashmi is observed for different reasons and celebrated differently in various parts of the country. In southern, eastern, northeastern and some northern parts, this day marks the end of Durga Puja symbolising Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. In northern, central and western states it marks the end of Ramleela remembering Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana. Also, on the same occasion, Arjuna alone decimated more than 1,000,000 soldiers and defeated all Kuru warriors including Bhishma, Drona, Ashwatthama, Karna and Kripa. This was again a significant victory of good over evil.

People send across a variety of wishes on this day to their relatives Here, you get a one-stop destination for all messages and wishes for the end day of Durga Puja and Dussehra. You can select WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS depicting Maa Durga and her nine Avatars and also the defeat of ten-headed Ravana by Lord Ram. Wish you Happy Dussehra 2021 everyone!

