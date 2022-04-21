Earth Day is the annual event that is observed on April 22 to showcase support for environmental protection. There are various steps that one can observe this day by doing their bit to safeguard the environment. The most popular way of celebrating Earth Day is the observance of a total blackout around the world that millions of people partake in. Additionally, many also take this opportunity to share Happy Earth Day wishes, Earth Day 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Earth Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Earth Day was proposed by UNESCO in 1969 and every year the celebration is centred around different themes that initiate crucial conversations about sustainability, environment-friendly lifestyle, etc. The first Earth Day celebration was observed on April 22, 1970, and was focused on the United States. Over the years, this celebration has been observed in various other countries as well, where people are keen on doing their bit to conserve the environmental resources and ensure that we leave a healthy and livable planet behind for the future generations.

The annual theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in Our Plant''. This theme will focus on the actual cost of leading a sustainable life - both from a financial as well as a convenience perspective. While most of us want to do our bit to safeguard the planet, actually taking the effort is expensive, time-consuming and can appear to be daunting overall. The theme for Earth Day 2022 will capture this emotion and highlight the small steps that we can take to begin our journey towards a more sustainable life. And the first step can always be raising awareness about the need for action and the impact that good environmental protection can have on our planet. And to do so, people are sure to share Happy Earth Day wishes, Earth Day 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Earth Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Earth Day 2022 to All. Do Your Best to Save The Beauty of the Planet!

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Do Not Inherit the Earth From Our Ancestors, We Borrow It From Our Children. Remember That! Happy Earth Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Earth Day 2022! Go Green and Make Our Mother Earth a Beautiful Place to Live.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Earth Day Is a Day Designed to Inspire Awareness and Appreciation for Environmental Protection and Preservation! Happy Earth Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Earth Day to You. Let’s Work Hand in Hand to Build a Better World for Us and Our Coming Generation.

As we prepare to do our bit for Mother Earth on Earth Day 2022, we hope that these wishes and messages help you to raise more awareness about the critical need for action and encourage more people to do their bit to protect the environment.

