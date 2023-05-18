Vat Savitri is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women. The festival falls on Amavasya Tithi. Vat Savitri 2023 will be celebrated on May 19, Friday. On the day of the festival, a fast is observed by married women to pray for their spouses' longevity, good health and overall well-being. One integral part of the Hindu fasting festival is mehndi. Women apply beautiful mehndi designs on their palms, which is why we bring you a lovely collection of Vat Savitri mehndi designs, the latest mehendi designs and so on. Quick 5-Minute Mehndi Designs for Vat Savitri Vrat Puja to Apply on Hands (Watch Videos).

On the Vat Savitri festival day, women gather near a Banyan tree and offer prayers. The Banyan tree is considered sacred, and married women tie a thread to this tree and seek blessings. They wear traditional dresses and adorn beautiful jewellery on the day of the festival. Most importantly, you will find mesmerisingly beautiful henna designs on your hands on this holy day.

Here are a few astonishing mehendi designs you can draw on your palms to celebrate this auspicious festival.

Vat Savitri Vrat Henna Design

Vat Purnima Special Mehendi Design

Vat Savitri Puja Mehendi Design

Vat Savitri Easy Front Hand Mehendi Design

This year Vat Savitri and Shanti Jayanti are both going to be celebrated on the same day. The Vat Savitri Amavasya tithi begins on May 18 at 09:42 pm and ends on May 19 at 09:22 pm.

