The festive event of Savitri Brata is around the corner and the Hindu community is excited to celebrate the grand festival. Popularly known as Savitri Amavasya, the holy day is observed across the country, especially by married women. The festival is also known as SabitriUwaans in parts of Odisha. The festival is all about women’s love and care for their husbands, and their life’s longevity. There are several rituals, customs, and traditions that are observed religiously on the day of Savitri Brata, also known as Vat Savitri Vrat. One of the most beloved traditions that people follow on the occasion is applying the top-trending Mehendi designs, marking the celebrations of the day. At LatestLY, we bring you the top-5 Savitri BrataMehendi patterns which you will love to apply on this holy day.

The fasting is observed to commemorate an ancient legend, where Savitri saved her husband, Satyavan, after he was taken by the Death God, i.e., Yama. To celebrate the occasion, women apply Indian, Rajasthani, Arabic, Floral, and other popular Savitri Brata 2021 henna patterns.

The festival of Savitri Brata is celebrated the most in Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Married women observe fast for the long life of their husband. Amidst the grandeur festivities, the grand tradition of applying the latest Mehendi patterns is loved by all. Unique flower designs, Arabic Mehendi styles, Seamless henna designs, etc. are some of the popular designs amongst women.

Married women wear new clothes, apply makeup, and wear the best of ornaments on this occasion of Savitri Brata. Applying Mehendi on hands and feet is also one of the best rituals which take place on the occasion of Vat Savitri, also popularly known as Savitri Batra.

People who have just begun to apply Mehendi designs are in for a delight too. At LatestLY, we bring some of the most popular and best 2-minute, 5-minute, and 10-minute DIY Mehendi applying videos. Do try these Savitri Brata 2021 henna designs that you will love to apply this year.

As June 10 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Savitri Brata 2021. If you are a fan of lavish festivities, following traditions and rituals, you would enjoy applying Savitri BrataMehendi designs on your hands. Do share these best Vat Savitri 2021 henna patterns with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious occasion and make them celebrate their festival in a better way.

