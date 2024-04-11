The full festive spirit is in the air as Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar. From offering namaz to gorging on mouth-watering delicacies, people mark the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan in several special ways. One can also add a musical touch to their celebrations by curating a special Eid playlist. Interestingly, over the years, Bollywood has given several memorable tracks that can be played during Eid celebrations. Let’s take a look at them. Eid 2024: From Shahid Kapoor To Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Extend Festive Greetings to Fans.

Mubarak Eid Mubarak

Nothing better than 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan wishing everyone Eid Mubarak in a filmy way. In 2001, Salman came up with Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge film in which he shared screen space with Sushmita Sen. The film featured a special Eid song titled "Mubarak Eid Mubarak". The song showed Salman dancing his heart out. Arvinder Singh, Sonu Nigam and Sneha Pant lent their voice to the festive track.

Allah Hi Reham

"Allah Hi Reham" from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer My Name Is Khan is bound to create peaceful vibes during your Eid celebrations. The lyrics of the track evoke compassionate feelings towards fellow human beings.

Shah Ka Rutba

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Anand Raaj Anand, and Krishna Beura, "Shah Ka Rutba" track from Hrithik Roshan and Rishi Kapoor's Agneepath is based on an Eid religious procession.

Aaj Ki Party

"Aaj Ki Party" track from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is one of the best songs that can be played during Eid celebrations. The upbeat melody of this Mika Singh song quickly makes you feel happier and better.

Kun Faya Kun

One of the most popular songs from Rockstar (2011), "Kun Faya Kun," which is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor, has all the elements that make you believe in the existence of God. Created by A.R. Rahman, Javed Ali, and Mohit Chauhan, this track has been Sufi music lovers' favourite.