Eid Al-Adha 2020 will be celebrated in India on August 1. This is the festival of sacrifice for the Muslim community. As per the Islamic Calendar, Eid Al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Eid is celebrated three times every year, as per Islamic calendar chronology, first Eid-E-Milad falls on 12th Rabi al-Awwal, followed by Eid ul-Fitr on first Shawwal and then Eid ul-Adha on 10th Dhu al-Hijjah. Each festival in India is filled with joy and happiness and people from all communities become part of it by greeting each other on all occasion. Especially at the workplace, your office colleagues are the first one to wish you on all festive occasion. On Bakrid 2020, we bring to you can Eid Al-Adha Mubarak wishes for your colleagues along with wallpapers, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF and SMS to celebrate this Islamic festival. Hari Raya Haji 2020 Images and Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Observe Eid al-Adha.

Bakrid is also referred to as Hari Raya Haji, which means a great day of Haj. Eid Al-Adha is observed in honour of Ibrahim (Abraham) who acted upon the command of God to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience. Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. On the day of Eid Ul-Adha, different types of non-veg delicacies and desserts are prepared. Bakrid 2020 Mutton Biryani Recipe: Quick and Easy Way to Prepare Delicious Mutton Biryani for Eid al-Adha at Home (Watch Tutorial Video)

We are aware of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, due to which neither Eid namaz will take in Masjid nor goat sacrifice, known as Qurbani will take place in major parts of India. Also, visiting your colleagues' place might also not be possible as many areas are under the containment zone. However, you could just simply make your colleague special on Bakrid 2020, by sending out meaningful Eid Al-Adha Mubarak messages, greeting and stickers which you can download from below and it is absolutely free.

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Your Faith and Love for Allah Be Rewarded With Peace, Happiness, and Successes for Today and Always. Wishing You a Joyful Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bakrid Mubarak to All My Family and Friends. May I Celebrate This Day With the People I Love and Seek Blessings of Allah for a Brighter Tomorrow

Bakrid Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: As your offer your sacrifices, I wish that Allah showers his divine blessings and fulfils all your dreams on Eid and Always. Bakrid Mubarak!

Bakrid Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Teachings of Allah and His Prophet Be Your Companion Throughout Your Life. May This Eid ul-Adha Bring Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness to You and Your Family!

Eid al-Adha 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Today Is the Day to Offer Prayers, Spread Love and Smiles and Make It an Even More Special Occasion. Warm Wishes on Eid al-Adha to You My Dear.

Eid Al-Adha GIF Greetings

Eid Al-Adha WhatsApp Stickers

Download creative WhatsApp stickers from here to wish you colleague Eid Al-Adha Mubarak in an innovative way. We wish you all a very Happy Bakrid 2020, may Almighty bless us all with peace and good health. We hope our collection of above messages, images and quotes help you to send the wishes for this significant festival.

