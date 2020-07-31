Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2020 is here, and the festive vibe has filled the air. Hari Raya Haji, means ‘great day of the haj,’ in Malay, also called Aidiladha, famously known as Bakrid in India, which will be celebrated on August 1. It is an auspicious occasion for the Islamic community across the world. Observed in honour of Prophet Ibrahim and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to god’s command, Eid ul-adha is of great significance for the Muslims and is celebrated in joy. In this article, we bring you Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2020 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These Hari Raya Haji wishes are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook and other social media posts with Bakrid Mubarak 2020 messages and Eid ul-Adha wishes.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic calendar. Due to the pandemic, the celebration will not be the same this year. People are advised to stay indoors and observe festivals as all religious places are currently shut in India. However, one can still keep the festive spirit by sending Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2020 HD images, wallpapers, Eid al-Adha Mubarak greetings, Bakird Mubarak wishes, Selamat Hari Raya Haji greetings, Hari Raya Haji 2020 wishes, messages and WhatsApp stickers to observe the Festival of Sacrifice, Eid ul-Adha.

How to Download Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Sending WhatsApp stickers are one of the fun ways to celebrate festivals with friends and family members. With the increasing use of online messenger apps, you can share Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2020 WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the festival. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2020 images and HD wallpapers will be useful to you while celebrating the festival.

