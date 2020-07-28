Bakrid is incomplete without mutton biryani and this year when most of us will have to celebrate the day at home, you might want to try making mutton biryani on your own. Mutton biryani is one of the most sought after delicacies made on this day. For those who do not know, Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Qurbani Eid is a major festival celebrated by the followers Islam. This day sees celebration all around the country and people wish each other and feast with their family and friends. So if you love biryani, Bakrid will be the perfect time to prepare mutton biryani at home. We have your back with the recipe!

Ingredients for making Mutton Biryani

Basmati Rice is cooked in saffron milk

Whole spices like bay leaf, large cardamom, cloves, Star anise, cinnamon

Marinated mutton

Mutton Marination:

Mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, salt, lemon juice and garam masala and add clean mutton pieces. Leave the mix for three hours.

To make roasted onions:

Finely slice two onions by length and separate the pieces.

Heat oil in a pan and fry onion till golden brown. Add little by little and fry to avoid lumps.

Once the onions are brown, take them out and place them on tissue paper.

Mutton Masala

Heat ghee in a heavy pan. Add remaining onions and green chillies.

Fry until light brown in colour. Keep stirring and then add ginger-garlic paste to it.

Add marinated mutton and cook on high flame for seven to eight minutes.

After this add coriander powder, cumin powder and red chilli powder and mix it well.

Add three cups of water and boil it once.

Turn down the heat and cook until the mutton is fully cooked.

Add tomatoes, salt, garam masala powder and coriander leaves.

Cook for 15 minutes on medium heat.

Basmati Rice

Soak basmati rice in water for 20 minutes and leave. Then clean it thoroughly and remove water from it.

Add cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, mace, nutmeg, black pepper, shahi jeera and star anise all this tied in a bundle in a small cloth.

About 750 ml water, add rice, bay leaves, salt and the bundle prepared and cover the pan.

Don't cook the rice completely but just 1/3rd. After that drain the water and also remove the bundle.

Biryani

Take a heavy-base pan and add two tablespoons of ghee. Heat it and turn off the flame.

Then add a rice layer to it and add some saffron water, roasted onions and ghee. Add mutton masala.

Repeat the layering process until the rice, mutton and ingredients are over.

Add lemon juice, mint, coriander, onion and green chillies.

Apply the dough or foil paper to seal the edge of the pan and cook the biryani in dum style for about 40 minutes.

Mutton Biryani Recipe Video:

Remember to use a heavy base pan otherwise you'll end up with burnt rice. Once done, let the biryani sit for about ten minutes. Serve the biryani with salad and raita.

