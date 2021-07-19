Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Ul Azha, Bakrid and Bakra Eid, will be celebrated in India on July 21. In Saudi Arabia, however, Eid al-Adha 2021 will be observed on July 20. The festival is one of the occasions when wishes and greetings are exchanged. Therefore, LatestLY has brought for you Urdu and Hindi couplets to say "Bakra Eid Mubarak". This article contains Eid al-Adha-related Shayari in Urdu and Hindi, SMS, WhatsApp messages, HD images, Facebook posts and GIFs that you can share to wish on Bakra Eid 2021. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Unlike the general perception, Bakra Eid is not about shedding the blood of animals to please God. It is about sacrificing something that is very close to you in the devotion of Allah. The Islamic festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to give up his beloved son Ismael on Allah’s command. As part of the celebrations, you would like to share happiness with your loved ones who are at a long distance. Here are "Bakra Eid Mubarak" wishes, greetings, messages, SMS and Urdu and Hindi Shayari, HD images and GIFs that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Shayari Reads: Main Unki Aankh Me Eiden Ki Khushyan Kya Dekhun, Ke Jinki Maa Ne Zevar Bech Kar Kapde Silaye Hon. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Shayari Reads: Aao Milaen Aaj Eid Ka Din Hai, Musarraton Muskarahton Deed Ka Din Hai, Gellay Bhulaen, Dilon Ko Saaf Ab Kar Laen, Ranjishon Ko Mitaen K Saat-E-Saeed Ka Din Hai. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Shayari Reads: Mubarak Naam Hai Tera, Mubarak Eid Ho Tujhko, Jise Tu Dekhna Chahe Usi Ki Deed Ho Tujko, Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Shayari Reads: Abhi Uski Taraf Se Pyar Ki Tawheed Baki Hai, Use Dekhe Bina Lekin Humari Eid Baki Hai. Bakra Eid Mubarak.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Shayari Reads: Phir Aa Gaya Hai Mulk Me Qurbaniyun Ka Maal, Ki Ikhtiyar Qimaton Ne Rakiton Ki Chaal, Qamat Me Bakra Uunt Ki Qimat Ka Hum-Khayal, Dil Baithta Hai Uthte Hi Qurbani Ka Sawal. Qimat Ne Aadmi Hi Ko Bakra Bana Diya, Bakre Ko Misl-E-Naqa-E-Laila Bana Diya. Eid al-Adha Mubarak

On Eid al-Adha, financially-stable Muslims sacrifice select animals. There are strict rules animal slaughter in Islam. The windpipe (throat), food-tract (oesophagus) and the two jugular veins must be cut in one stroke of a sharp knife at first. The swift cutting of veins of the neck disconnects the flow of blood to the nerve of the brain responsible for pain. Thus the animal does not feel pain. It is mandatory to share the meat of the sacrificed animal, in three equal parts –for self, for family and friends, and for the poor.

