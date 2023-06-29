Eid al-Adha 2023 Images & Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers: Eid al-Adha 2023 is expected to be celebrated in India on June 29. Like most Islamic holidays, Eid al-Adha 2023 Date also depends on the moon sighting. Also known as Bakrid or the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Abraham (Ibrahim) to sacrifice one of his sons, either Ishmael (Ismail) or Isaac (Ishaq), as an act of obedience to God's command. Bakrid 2023 is said to be the second most important Eid festival after Ramadan Eid and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. People often share Happy Eid al-Adha 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Bakrid 2023 greetings, Eid al-Adha Mubarak images and wallpapers, Bakrid 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Eid 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Bakrid Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Eid-al-Adha 2023 Desserts: From Meethi Seviyan to Sheer Khurma, 5 Traditional Sweet Dishes To Relish and Celebrate Bakrid.

On the occasion of Bakrid, people often raise and sacrifice a goat and distribute its meat amongst those in need. Additionally, the celebration also involves preparing delicious Mutton Biryani, Sheer Korma and Sevaiya and other treats and organizing feasts to celebrate this important day with friends and family in the community. Many people also repeat the story of Abraham as they celebrate Eid al-Adha. According to the holy texts, while Abraham obliged God's command and sacrificed one of his sons, Allah intervened and provided him with a lamb to sacrifice in his son's place. It was the sheer willingness of Abraham that brought this blessing, and this celebration is a reminder for everyone to live with the same willingness and trust the plans of the Almighty.

As we prepare to celebrate Bakra Eid 2023, here are some Happy Eid al-Adha 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Bakrid 2023 greetings, Eid al-Adha Mubarak images and wallpapers, Bakrid 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Eid 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Bakrid Facebook status pictures that you can post online with family and friends. Best Dishes for Eid al-Adha 2023: From Mutton Biryani to Haleem to Shahi Tukda, 6 Yummy Delicacies You Must Relish on Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Ease Your Hardships & Troubles and Shower You With Loads of Peace and Prosperity on The Holy Festival. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eat, Celebrate And Thank The Almighty Allah For Everything You Have Today! May Happiness and Peace Embrace Your Life on This Eid al-Adha.

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser Every Day! May This Eid Bring Gleefulness to You and Your Family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Day, May We Refrain From Sins and Be Able to Gain the Almighty's Mercy! Eid al-Adha Mubarak to You!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You With Good Health and Peace on This Auspicious Eid al-Adha. Happy Bakrid To You and Your Family Members.

Bakrid Wishes and Shayari in Urdu, Hindi: Greetings, Messages, Poetry to Wish ‘Eid al-Adha Mubarak’

We hope that Eid al-Adha 2023 brings with it all the love, light and happiness for you and your family. Happy Bakrid!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).