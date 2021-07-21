Mumbai, July 21: Muslims across India celebrate the festival of Bakra Eid, also known as Bakrid and Eid al-Adha, today. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, financially-stable Muslims sacrifice select domestic animals. It is done in honour of prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) who was ready to sacrifice his son on the God's command. Revelers have been directed not to congregate in view of the coronavirus pandemic. If you are unable to meet your loved ones, here are Eid al-Adha related greetings, HD images, Hindi SMS and messages, and wallpapers with "Bakra Eid Mubarak" and "Bakrid Mubarak" texts to share happiness online. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, unnecessary travelling must be avoided. In addition, gathering of people could lead to further spread of the deadly virus. Therefore, it is better to celebrate Bakra Eid at home. Certainly, you would want to share happiness with your family and friends. Due to the pandemic, you may not be able to meet and greet your relatives and friends. But, the internet can help you celebrate Bakra Eid online. Below are "Bakra Eid Mubarak" and "Eid al-Adha Mubarak" greetings, Hindi messages and SMS, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and wallpapers that you can share to express your happiness on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Hindi Message: Saal Mein 1 Baar Aati Hai Eid, Khushiyan Hazar Lati Hai Eid, Momin Ke Liye Tohfa Hai Eid, Bachchoo Ke Liye Eidi Hai Eid, Allah Ki Ata Or Inam Hai Eid, Hr Aik Ko Mubrk Ho Ye Pyari Si Eid.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Hindi Message: Aaj Khuda Ki Hum Par Ho Meharbani, Karde Maf Hum Logo Ki Sare Nafarmani, Eid Ka Din Aj Aao Milka Kare Yahi Wada, Khuda Ka Hi Raho Mai Hum Chalange Sada. Sare Musalman Ko Bakrid Mubarak.

Bakra Eid Mubarak Hindi Message: Ae Mere SMS Mere Dost K Pass Jana,

Wo Busy Ho to Shor Mat Machana, Jab Wo Free Ho Jaye to Dheere Se Muskruna, Aur Pyar Se Kehna K, Bakra Eid Mubarak.

Bakrid Wish: May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your mind with wisdom. Bakrid Mubarak

The festival of Bakra Eid is observed in remembrance of prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael at the command of God. According to the Quran, prophet Ibrahim kept having dreams about sacrificing something close to his heart. He interpreted this as a message from God that he should sacrifice his son Ismael. His son also agreed to get killed to fulfill the God's wish. But, the God did not let Ismael die and replaced him with an animal when Ibrahim. This incident is seen as a display of prophet Ibrahim's unconditional and unwavering devotion for the Almighty.

