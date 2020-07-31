Hari Raya Haji 2020 Wishes & Happy Eid Al-Adha HD Images: Selamat Hari Raya Haji to All Our Muslim Brothers and Sisters! Wishing You All Having a Good Time With Your Family and Friends! Hari Raya Haji (which means “great day of the haj” in Malay) is also known as Aidiladha (alternatively spelt as Eid al-Adha or Eid Adha). It is popularly known as Bakrid in India. Bakrid 2020 will be celebrated on August 1 in India. Bakriid, also known as Eid al-Adha is the second most important festive day for Muslims worldwide after Eid ul-Fitr. Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic calendar, while Eid ul-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Bakrid 2020 wishes, Hari Raya Haji 2020 Greetings, Selamat Hari Raya Haji Wishes, Happy Eid al-Adha HD images, Happy Bakrid 2020 Facebook messages, Bakrid GIF greetings, Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate the festival of sacrifice. Hari Raya Haji 2020 Wishes & Eid al-Adha HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers And Instagram Stories to Send on Bakrid Festival.

Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command. However, God offered a lamb to sacrifice, just when Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son. Usually, a goat or lamb or sheep is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts on the day of Eid al-Adha. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know the Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, there will be not much goat sacrificing ritual taking place in India this Bakrid 2020. Also, Eid Namaz will also not take place in Masjid as all religious places are shut in India to avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs. However, you can keep the spirit of Eid al-Adha 2020 celebration alive by sending out meaningful Happy Bakrid 2020 messages, Selamat Hari Raya Haji Wishes, Happy Bakrid 2020 HD images, Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 GIFs, Eid al-Adha Mubarak greetings, Bakrid Mubarak wishes, Selamat Hari Raya Haji greetings, Hari Raya Haji 2020 wishes and WhatsApp Stickers which are available below for free download. Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid al-Adha Messages, Quotes, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Celebrate Islamic Festival.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji! Wishing All Our Muslim Friends a Blessed Eid With Your Friends and Family. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji to All Our Muslim Fans! Wishing You All Having a Good Time With Your Family and Friends.

Happy Bakrid 2020 GIF Greeting

WhatsApp Message Reads: Offer You Best to Allah and Know That You Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Wishing You a Joyful Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Very Happy and Peaceful Eid al-Adha. May Allah Accept Your Good Deeds, Forgive Your Transgressions and Sins and Ease the Suffering of All Peoples Around the Globe. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020!

Happy Bakrid 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Send out some creative Eid Al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp stickers to your friends by downloading it from here. We wish you all a very Happy Bakrid, may Almighty bless you and your family with good health and prosperity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).