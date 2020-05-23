Eid 2020 HD Images & Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes For Free Download Online: Send Eid Mubarak Greetings Online With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Facebook Messages

Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Mubarak everyone! Eid al-Fitr also spelt as Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated this time on May 25, depending on the sighting of the moon. After month-long stringent dawn to dusk fasting, the day of Eid calls for grand celebrations. People also observe special prayers on the occasion of Eid. And no celebration is complete without sending out proper greetings and wishes of the day. The festival also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malaysia, is joyously celebrated. If you are eyeing some of the most popular and amazing collection of Eid al-Fitr 2020 images and wallpapers, then you need not search anymore as we covered it all for you here. We, at LatestLY, bring you the latest, newest, and most creative 2020 Eid al-Fitr HD Images, Facebook photos, messages, images and quotes which you can send to your friends, family, employees, relatives etc. on this special day. All of these Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes are free to download, so make the most of these wonderful Eid Mubarak greetings and messages. You can make new videos from these popular Eid greetings and share them on TikTok as well.

The festival of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long fasting month of Ramadan. There are grand feasts organised everywhere. People make traditional food items, and sweet dishes on this day. Some of the popular dishes that are prepared on the occasion of Eid are Sheer Korma, Sevaiyaan, Lachcha among others. Women apply designer and trendy henna (Mehendi), and children indulge in gifting among a lot of other curricular activities. The celebration of Eid al-Fitr sees mass participation around the world. To celebrate the grand festival, people can share these amazing Eid al-Fitr 2020 images and HD wallpapers on popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Telegram, Hike among others. Check out our collection of the same. Eid Al-Fitr Chand Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes: Eid Mubarak Pictures, HD Images, GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers to Celebrate the End of Ramadan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is the Festival That Gives the Message of Brotherhood. Love Everyone and Life for Everyone.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Teaches You Sacrificing Emotional Attachments, It Teaches You How to Attain Success. Happy Eid

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Occasion Fill Your Life With the Brightest of Colours. Eid Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bestow on You the Happiness of Heaven and Above.. Amen!…Eid Mubarak!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Eid, We Are Missing You Here. We Love and Want to See You Soon.

Send GIF With Message: May This Eid Bring Fun, Happiness, Endless Blessings, and Love! Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers

If you are someone who prefers lesser words than making conversations, WhatsApp stickers are the best way to send your greetings. Every festival has a special sticker pack and Eid being such a widely celebrated one, there are special Eid Mubarak stickers too. Go to the Play Store or simply click here to browse through the latest collection of Eid WhatsApp stickers.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020’ and hope you would celebrate the occasion in good spirits. It’d make us feel special if you pick and choose some of the best and popular Eid 2020 images and wallpapers from our collection and share it with your loved ones, on this auspicious day.