Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS and Messages to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 24 or May 25 depending upon the moon sighting. Eid ul-Fitr also referred to as Eid al-Fitr or Id ul-Fitr is observed after completion of the month of Ramadan. Muslims observe fast in the entire month of Ramzan. The moon for Eid is sighted either on the 29th or 30th night of Ramzan. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with your friends and family members. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Eid Mubarak.

Eid ul-Fitr commences on the first day of Shawwal which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims are not permitted to fast on this day. Usually, on the day of Eid, a huge amount of people gather in the Idgah or mosque to pray two Rakat namaz with six Takbirs. However, unfortunately, this year due to COVID-19 crisis Muslims in most parts of the world and in India will have to stay indoors as a social gathering in places like the mosque is prohibited in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus germs. Simple Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest And Easy Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Hands This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

However, you can enjoy the festive day with your family members by enjoying sweet dish Sheer Khurma and other delicacies like mutton biryani, chicken korma, mutton kebab to name a few. In the time of coronavirus, you can't greet Eid Mubarak to your friends by meeting them personally as social distancing norms are to be strictly followed these days. At this time, you can send out Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes via wishes, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and GIF. Free downloads of these things can be done from below. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today I Pray That Happiness Stays at Your Door, May It Knock Early and Stay Late, And Leave the Gift of Allah’s Love, Peace, Joy And Good Health Behind! Eid Mubarak 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Warm Wishes on Eid, May Everything About the Day Bring Special Happiness Your Way! Eid Mubarak 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family a Very Joyful Eid. May Allah Accept All Your Prayers and Forgive All Your Faults. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Blessings of Allah Fill Your Life With Pleasure and Open All the Doors of Success Now and Always.

Send This GIF With Message: Eid Is the Festival That Gives the Message of Brotherhood. Love Everyone and Life for Everyone.

Get creative this Eid ul-Fitr by sending out amazing stickers to greet your loved ones.