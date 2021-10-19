Eid Milad Un Nabi is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal (third month in the Islamic calendar). It is believed prophet Mohammed (also spelt as Muhammad) was born on this day. This year, Eid Milad Un Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad and Mawlid, falls on October 19 in India. Revellers send "Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak" messages, wishes, greetings and images with friends and families as well as on WhatsApp and Facebook. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021: Date, History and Significance of Mawlid Observed on Prophet Mohammed's Birthday.

Eid Milad Un Nabi is largely observed by Muslims, who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought, to mark prophet Mohammed's birthday. The occasion was marked by some followers of the generation of Muslims who followed the companions of prophet Mohammed. They would recite poetry and song while celebrating Mohammed's birthday on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. Over the years, the practice has become a festive occasion. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Shayari Messages: WhatsApp Status, GIF Greetings, SMS and Quotes To Send to Family and Friends.

Since COVID-19 is not over yet, many would prefer sending "Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak" messages, wishes, greetings and images to their friends and relatives. Here are Eid Milad Un Nabi wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook images and WhatsApp stickers for you.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak (File Image)

Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021: Date, Significance, Celebrations Observed On Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday

Notably, Eid Milad Un Nabi is not an Islamic festival. Also, not all Muslims celebrate it. A section is of the view that birthday celebration has no place in Islam. They consider Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations a bidat or an illicit religious innovation.

