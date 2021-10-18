Mohammed is the last messenger of God, according to Islam. It is believed prophet Mohammed (also spelt as Muhammad) was born on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal (the third month in the Islamic calendar). A section of Muslims celebrates his birthday and the occasion is called Eid Milad Un Nabi or Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid. They exchange messages and greet each other on the occasion of Eid Milad Un Nabi. Scroll down to get Eid Milad Un Nabi Shayari (poetry), "Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak" messages, SMS, wishes and greetings in Urdu and Hindi. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021: Date, History and Significance of Mawlid Observed on Prophet Mohammed's Birthday.

Muslims, who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought, observe Eid Milad Un Nabi to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday. If you peep into the history of Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid celebrations, you will find its origin in the era of followers of the generation of Muslims who followed the companions of Prophet Mohammed. Some of them used to recite poetry and song to mark Prophet Mohammed's birthday on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal.

The practice of celebrating Prophet Mohammed's birthday became a festive occasion over the years. Revellers use Urdu and Hindi Shayari to convey their feelings on Eid-e-Milad. Here are Eid Milad Un Nabi Shayari, wishes, greetings and messages in Urdu and Hindi.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ataa Dekhi To Apne Rab Ki Dekhi, Warna Kaun Deta Hai Mehboob (Muhammed SAW) Apna. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kabe Ke Badrudduja Tumpe Karodon Darood, Taiba Ke Shamsudduha Tumpe Karodon Darood. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nisar Teri Chahal Pahal Ke, Hazaron Eiden Rabi Ul Awwal; Sewaye Iblees Ke Jahan Men Sabhi To Khushiyan Mana Rahey Hain. Mawlid Mubarak.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ki Muhammad Se Wafa Tu Ne To Hum Tere Hain, Yeh Jahan Cheez Hai Kya Loh-o-Qalam Tere Hain. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lagate Hain Nara Ye Imaan Wale, Mohammed (SAW) Hamare Badi Shaan Wale.

Here it may be noted that Eid Milad Un Nabi is not a festival in Islam. Also, not all Muslims celebrate it. There is a section that believes birthday celebration has no place in Islam. They consider Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations a bidat or an illicit religious innovation.

