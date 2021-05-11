11 May, 17:24 (IST) Saudi Arabia Urges Residents to Sight Shawwal Crescent Today The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon the local residents to sight the crescent moon on Tuesday May 11, 2021 corresponding to 29th of Ramadan. The sighting of moon will mark the end of Ramadan this year and beginning of Shawwal month as well as Eid celebrations.

Riyadh, May 11: Muslims in Saudi Arabia and India's Kerala state, where Ramadan 2021 started on April 13, will attempt to see the new moon this evening. The moon sighting on 29th of every month under the Islamic lunar calendar determines whether the month lasts 29 days or complete 30 days. If the moon is sighted, Eid 2021 date in Saudi Arabia and Kerala will be May 12. Also, Shawwan month will start with the sighting of moon. Catch live news updates on the Eid 2021 moon sighting in Saudi and Kerala here. Eid 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: No Possibility of Moon Sighting on May 11, Eid al-Fitr Likely on May 13, Says Jeddah Astronomical Association Chief.

An Islamic month month lasts 29 or 30 days. On 29th of each month, Muslims look for the new moon. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins next day. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts after that. In Saudi Arabia and Kerala, Ramadan month started on April 13. Therefore, May 11 will be 29th of Ramadan. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

If the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia and Kerala this evening, Eid or Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 12 there. However, if the new moon remains invisible, Muslims there will observe their 30th fast on May 12 and celebrate Eid on May 13. Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court will take the final call on the sighting of moon. In Kerala, local mosques and Ruet-e-Hilal committees will make the final announcement.

In India, except for Kerala, Ramdana, also spelt as Ramzan, started on April 14. Therefore, Muslims there will observe their 29th fast on May 12 and will try to see the new moon. Eid 2021 in India will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14.